Hastings MP welcomes nearly £4m boost drug and alcohol treatment and recovery in East Sussex

East Sussex will receive extra funding of £3,914,147 to combat drug and alcohol misuse over the next two years, totalling £8,753,310.

Extra government funding for East Sussex

The extra funding will boost services for people addicted to drugs and alcohol, helping to cut crime. It builds on the government’s ambitions in the 10-year drug strategy to deliver a world-class treatment and recovery system, and reduce drug use to a 30-year low.

Local authorities across England will receive a total of an extra £421 million government funding over the next two years to improve drug and alcohol addiction treatment and recovery, the government announced today (16 February 2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extra funding means that total local authority funding for treatment will have increased 40 per cent between 2020/21 and 2024/25. It will enable the creation of more than 50,000 high-quality places in drug and alcohol treatment.

The funding will enable local authorities to recruit more staff to work with people with drug and alcohol problems, support more prison leavers into treatment and recovery services, and invest in enhancing the quality of treatment they provide. More people will benefit from residential rehabilitation or inpatient detoxification, while improvements to the recovery services will sustain them outside of treatment – helping to reduce relapse rates.

151 local authorities across England are being allocated funding to increase the quality and capacity of drug and alcohol treatment and recovery services. The funding includes £154.3 million for 2023/2024, and indicative funding of £266.7 million for 2024/2025.

The government’s drug strategy, published in December 2021, set out the ambition to significantly increase the capacity of treatment and recovery services. It is estimated that over the first three years of the strategy, the additional investment in treatment and recovery will prevent nearly 1,000 drug-related deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally-Ann Hart MP said: “I am pleased to hear of the additional funding that Hastings and Rye and wider East Sussex will receive to aid substance abuse issues in our community.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and families. The government's support for local efforts is hugely important.

“Those in need must be able to access the necessary support that can help them on their path to recovery.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Drug misuse has a massive cost to society – more than 3,000 people died as a result of drug misuse in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment in treatment and recovery services is crucial to provide people with high-quality support, with services such expanding access to life-saving overdose medicines and outreach to young people at risk of drug misuse already helping to reduce harm and improve recovery.

“This funding will help us build a world-class treatment and recovery service which will continue to save lives, improve the health and wellbeing of millions of people, and reduce pressure on the NHS by diverting people from addiction into recovery.”

Health Minister Neil O’Brien said:

“Addictions drive about half of all theft, burglary and robbery, so boosting treatment for addicts will help cut crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding will help improve the quality and capacity of drug and alcohol recovery services right across the country, helping more people access the support they need, saving lives and benefitting communities.”

Combating Drugs Minister Chris Philp said: “The funding announced today builds on existing investment in services to help users kick the cycle of addiction and drive down crime – and to prevent addiction at an earlier stage.