Hastings MP’s Child Support Collection (Domestic Abuse) Bill progresses to the House of Lords

Sally-Ann Hart MP’s Private Member’s Bill, the Child Support Collection (Domestic Abuse) Bill, passed through the House of Commons on Friday and will now begin its progression through the House of Lords (week beginning March 6).

The DWP Minister, Mims Davies MP with Sally-Ann Hart MP

The Child Maintenance Service (CMS) aids the payment process of child maintenance between separated parents who cannot reach an agreement on their own. They manage child maintenance cases through two types of service: Collect and Pay and Direct Pay. For Direct Pay the CMS calculate and provide a payment schedule, but payments are arranged separately between the parents. For Collect and Pay, the CMS calculates the maintenance payment, and then collects the money from the paying parent and pays into to the receiving parents’ account.

Current legislation means that the default option is Direct Pay, unless the paying parent agrees to Collect and Pay, or demonstrates unwillingness to pay their liability. This Bill will amend primary legislation that will allow victims of abuse to use the Collect and Pay service where there is evidence of domestic abuse against the paying parent or children in the household, without the consent of the paying parent.

This Bill will help victims of domestic abuse by preventing them from having to engage with an abusive former partner, who may continue to exert financial control and manipulation through using Direct Pay, whilst also ensuring more protection than previously to victims.

Sally-Ann Hart said: “I am delighted that my Private Members’ Bill will now move to the House of Lords following cross-party support in the House of Commons. This Bill will help women and children predominantly, who are victims of domestic abuse, and improve protection for some of the most vulnerable in our society. It is important for our local community as the Bill will help to strengthen families and reduce ongoing domestic abuse in Hastings and Rye – and throughout the country.

“I am grateful to Mims Davies, the DWP minister, for her support and advice throughout the progression of my Bill.”

