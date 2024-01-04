BREAKING

Hastings remembers Holocaust Memorial Day - 27.01.2024

The White Rock Theatre Hastings will host a service of remembrance on the 27th of January at 11am. Everyone is welcome and, entrance is free and no ticket is required.
By david taskerContributor
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hastings will host its annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at 11am on Saturday 27 January.

The one-hour event will be held at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on the seafront opposite the Pier. The service is organised by David Tasker - a local resident, with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The theme for 2024's service will be 'Fragility of Freedom'. It will include contributions from pupils of Hastings Academy and feature the story of a living 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. Emma was born in the Netherlands in 1933 and miraculously both her parents and all three siblings survived.

The service is open to everyone, and admission is free.

Related topics:HastingsNetherlands