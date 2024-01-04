Hastings remembers Holocaust Memorial Day - 27.01.2024
Hastings will host its annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at 11am on Saturday 27 January.
The one-hour event will be held at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on the seafront opposite the Pier. The service is organised by David Tasker - a local resident, with the support of Hastings Borough Council.
The theme for 2024's service will be 'Fragility of Freedom'. It will include contributions from pupils of Hastings Academy and feature the story of a living 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. Emma was born in the Netherlands in 1933 and miraculously both her parents and all three siblings survived.
The service is open to everyone, and admission is free.