Hastings remembers Holocaust Memorial Day - 27.01.2024

The White Rock Theatre Hastings will host a service of remembrance on the 27th of January at 11am. Everyone is welcome and, entrance is free and no ticket is required.

The one-hour event will be held at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on the seafront opposite the Pier. The service is organised by David Tasker - a local resident, with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

The theme for 2024's service will be 'Fragility of Freedom'. It will include contributions from pupils of Hastings Academy and feature the story of a living 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. Emma was born in the Netherlands in 1933 and miraculously both her parents and all three siblings survived.