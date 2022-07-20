Hastings road closed after ‘serious collision’ leaves two teens in hospital

Clifton Road is currently closed after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the early hours of this morning.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Just after 2.30am on Wednesday (July 20) police responded to a serious collision between a car and motorcycle in Clifton Road, Hastings.

"The road is currently closed while officers remain on the scene. Two teenagers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] quoting Operation Butane.”

