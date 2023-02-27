Hastings school wins visit from CBeebies stars, Andy Day and the Odd Socks

Harting C of E Primary School beats competition from across the UK to win visit from CBeebies star Andy Day.

The making of Harting and the Odd Socks video

Harting C of E Primary School, a small village school in the heart of the South Downs, has been named winner of a high profile national competition to win a visit and performance from Andy Day and the Odd Socks.

The staff and pupils at Harting created a heart-warming video to the song Calling Out by Andy Day and his band the Odd Socks, which was the theme tune for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week. Harting’s video, ‘Harting and the Odd Socks’, is one of only six winners chosen from hundreds of entries from schools across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of their win, Harting will host a visit from Andy and the Odd Socks who will put on a special live performance for the school.

Nick Tidey, Headteacher of Harting CofE School said: “We are over the moon to be chosen as one of the national winners from this year’s Odd Socks Day competition and the children couldn’t be more excited to welcome Andy and the Odd Socks to Harting. It’s a fantastic achievement for our very special school and my warmest congratulations go to the children and staff who put so much thought and care into creating a wonderful Harting and the Odd Socks video.”

Andy Day said: “’Harting and the Odd Socks’ this is absolutely amazing! Me and the band have no words! Thank you so much for supporting Odd Socks Day and Anti-Bullying Week. Can you make our next video please?”

Andy and the Odd Socks are patrons of the Anti-Bullying Alliance and in partnership they created Odd Socks Day, where children wear odd socks to school in celebration of their individuality. It is designed to celebrate difference and equality in a simple way for children. The campaign has a broad national reach with 80% of schools marking the week in 2021, reaching more than7.5 million children and young people. The latest Odd Socks Day took place in November 2022 and the results of the video competition were announced earlier this month by Andy Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harting C of E School has 117 pupils aged four-11 years old and is located in the West Sussex village of South Harting. The school’s key values are love and respect and it has close links with the local church and wider community.

Andy Day will visit Harting CofE School later this year.

To view the school’s video please visit our website or Facebook and Instagram @hartingprimary or Twitter @harting_primary