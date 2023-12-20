Hastings shoppers gift toys to ensure children in need don't go without this Christmas
From 20 November to 15 December, Tesco Hastings Extra organised a collection of toys in store and shared these with a range of local causes, including Conquest Hospital, The Grumpy Cook and the Education Futures Trust.
The donations are being provided to local families with children who need extra help at this time of year.
Nick Neal, store manager at Tesco Hastings Extra, said: “As with previous years, our customers have been very generous with their donations of toys to ensure that some of the children in our community will get a present this year."
Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Our stores work so hard throughout the year to support their communities by donating food and helping children have a stronger start in life. It is fantastic that customers in Hastings have been able to support such important local causes this Christmas.”