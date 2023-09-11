BREAKING
Hastings @ St Leonards Veterans fold their flags for the final time

On the 9th September the Hastings @ St Leonards Veterans have folded their flags for the last time. Due the work of the Grim Reaper and falling membership the Veterans have had no choice but close down.
By Bryan HunterContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
In May 2011 we had the Duchess of Cornwall visit us to remember the fallen Commonwealth War Dead and the attend a Reception at the Royal Victoria Hotel, she had such a good time the her personal assistant had trouble trying to get her to leave for her next appointment.

The Hastings and St Leonards Veterans have been a very well known group and attended many events across Sussex and even Kent. Apart from Remembrance Day they also ran one of the biggest Armed Forces Show in the South and that used to take place in Alexandra Park

They also remembered those that where killed during the war in Hastings and many of our allies as well. Services were held outside Albany Hotel and the Swan Inn in Hastings Old Town where the Swan Inn was hit by a bomb killing a lot of people inside and the surrounding area.

The Veterans at The Old St Helens Church at Ore re General MurrayThe Veterans at The Old St Helens Church at Ore re General Murray
We also remembered people like General Murray who some people think of him as the father of Canada, as when General Wolfe was killed at the start of the battle Brigadier Murray took over the battle and defeated the French at Quebec and ran the country for the next nine years. When he returned to England he settled in Hastings and married a local girl and built a house here. He worshiped at the Old Helens Church at Ore where he is buried in an unmarked grave.

I could go on for ages on what we have done in the town and this would fill up a few pages, but before we close can I say to those who are members we will still be here so please keep in touch.

Related topics:VeteransHastings Old TownHastings