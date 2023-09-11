Hastings @ St Leonards Veterans fold their flags for the final time

On the 9th September the Hastings @ St Leonards Veterans have folded their flags for the last time. Due the work of the Grim Reaper and falling membership the Veterans have had no choice but close down.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In May 2011 we had the Duchess of Cornwall visit us to remember the fallen Commonwealth War Dead and the attend a Reception at the Royal Victoria Hotel, she had such a good time the her personal assistant had trouble trying to get her to leave for her next appointment.

The Hastings and St Leonards Veterans have been a very well known group and attended many events across Sussex and even Kent. Apart from Remembrance Day they also ran one of the biggest Armed Forces Show in the South and that used to take place in Alexandra Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also remembered those that where killed during the war in Hastings and many of our allies as well. Services were held outside Albany Hotel and the Swan Inn in Hastings Old Town where the Swan Inn was hit by a bomb killing a lot of people inside and the surrounding area.

The Veterans at The Old St Helens Church at Ore re General Murray

We also remembered people like General Murray who some people think of him as the father of Canada, as when General Wolfe was killed at the start of the battle Brigadier Murray took over the battle and defeated the French at Quebec and ran the country for the next nine years. When he returned to England he settled in Hastings and married a local girl and built a house here. He worshiped at the Old Helens Church at Ore where he is buried in an unmarked grave.