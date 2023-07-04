NationalWorldTV
Hastings summer fete set to raise funds for The Friends of Conquest Hospital

Plans are being finalised for the annual Friends of Conquest Hospital Summer Fete, to be held on Saturday July 15, opposite the hospital at the Ark Alexandra/Helenswood playing field.
By Angie WatsonContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST
Details of the forthcoming Fete

The event, sponsored by Bartlett’s SEAT, will be open from 11am until 3:30pm with free entry and plenty to keep all the family entertained.

From traditional family fun games such as the coconut shy and crock smash to an inflatable assault course and teacup ride, children are sure to love it!

There will be a craft fair with 25+ stalls of locally handcrafted items to buy, plus a plant stall and static displays from local miniature steam engines and model aircraft.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the day by local organisations and individuals, and the food and beverage options will include a barbecue, bar, ice cream and tea and cake.

The Friends Grand Raffle will also be drawn at the event with more than 30 prizes to be won. Free parking is available on site, and additional parking (pay and display) is available nearby.

The Friends of Conquest Hospital aim to raise funds to support the hospital, in particular for their current project ‘Conquest 21’ to reinvigorate the 21 courtyards of the hospital.

