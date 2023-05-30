Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Hastings veterans to mark the 41st anniversary of victory in the Falklands War

The Hastings and St Leonards Veterans Association are honoured to host the 41st Anniversary of the Falkland Islands Victory. At Alexandra Park War Memorial on Sunday June 11. Muster at 1:45pm for a 2pm start.
By Stuart MurphyContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:36 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

We are gathering to remember the sacrifice of the men and women who lost their lives in the struggle to liberate the Falkland Islands and its people from the tyranny of the Argentine forces who invaded the Islands in April 1982.

We also give thanks and celebrate to the men and women who helped liberate the Islands followed by the surrender of the of the Argentine forces on the Island and in which cictory was declared in June 14,1982.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We remember those who lost theirs lives on the HMS Sheffield HMS Ardent HMS Coventry those who lost their lives at the battle of San Carlos Battle of Goose Green and the battle for Port Stanley.

The Key note Speaker will be Torquil Macintosh Falklands War Veteran and respected member of the HSVA and the wider local veterans community other speakers will be the Chairman and acting President of the HSVA Bryan Hunter and our New Mayor Cllr Margie Callahan and new Deputy Mayor Cllr Heather Bishop and Armed forces Champion for HBC Cllr Nigel Sinden.

Related topics:HastingsArgentinePresident