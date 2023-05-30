Hastings veterans to mark the 41st anniversary of victory in the Falklands War

We are gathering to remember the sacrifice of the men and women who lost their lives in the struggle to liberate the Falkland Islands and its people from the tyranny of the Argentine forces who invaded the Islands in April 1982.
We also give thanks and celebrate to the men and women who helped liberate the Islands followed by the surrender of the of the Argentine forces on the Island and in which cictory was declared in June 14,1982.
We remember those who lost theirs lives on the HMS Sheffield HMS Ardent HMS Coventry those who lost their lives at the battle of San Carlos Battle of Goose Green and the battle for Port Stanley.
The Key note Speaker will be Torquil Macintosh Falklands War Veteran and respected member of the HSVA and the wider local veterans community other speakers will be the Chairman and acting President of the HSVA Bryan Hunter and our New Mayor Cllr Margie Callahan and new Deputy Mayor Cllr Heather Bishop and Armed forces Champion for HBC Cllr Nigel Sinden.