Hastings White Rock confirms panto was a record breaker

Hastings White Rock achieved their highest ever box office sales with The Magical Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan this Christmas, with attendance figures also the highest in eight years.

CEO of The Guildhall Trust Andy Grays said: “We are thrilled with the box office success of our pantomime in Hastings this year and delighted that audiences have responded so positively to the show. Our aim was to make the pantomime THE Christmas event in East Sussex and the results speak for themselves. We’re excited to build on this year’s success for an even more successful production for 2025.”

The production is the first since The Guildhall Trust took over the venue last year, and the first in a new partnership with Polka Dot Pantomimes.

“Together they have taken a fresh approach to the venue’s pantomime offering, investing in creative and visual effects and celebrity casting to deliver a traditional pantomime experience that everyone can enjoy.

“A successful pantomime is a huge boost for a regional venue, and the storming success at the White Rock follows a trend of strong pantomime sales across the country, as reported in The Stage in December.”

During the run the venue collected for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and raised £5,940.10 for the charity. Author of Peter Pan, JM Barrie, famously gifted the rights to his beloved children’s story to GOSH in 1929.

The White Rock’s 2025 pantomime will be Jack and the Beanstalk, which will be on sale soon.