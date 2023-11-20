Hastings Winkle Club respond to All Saints Church South Porch Appeal
Recently the club made a 'substantial donation' to the All Saints Church South Porch Appeal which is raising money for urgently needed renovation work.
The church is one of the Old Town's iconic 2* listed medieval churches.
The Winkle Club's donation has been welcomed by Rev Matthew Phipps [Priest in Charge of the Old Town Parish of St.Clement & All Saints].
He says: “It is more than just the value of donation because it makes the whole project more achievable and will hopefully encourage others to give too.”
“The Winkle Club is very pleased that our donation has been very much welcomed and appreciated. We all hope that the full renovation project will soon be achieved,” said Club President Richard Stevens.