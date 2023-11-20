Hastings Winkle Club respond to All Saints Church South Porch Appeal

The historic Hastings Winkle Club founded in 1900 by Old Town Fishermen's families still survives today and as a result of its fundraising activities is able to donate to a number of local good causes on an annual basis.

Christian Burton, Reg Wood [Hastings Winkle Club] Rev.Phipps and Ken Bentall: Church Treasurer.

Recently the club made a 'substantial donation' to the All Saints Church South Porch Appeal which is raising money for urgently needed renovation work.

The church is one of the Old Town's iconic 2* listed medieval churches.

The Winkle Club's donation has been welcomed by Rev Matthew Phipps [Priest in Charge of the Old Town Parish of St.Clement & All Saints].

He says: “It is more than just the value of donation because it makes the whole project more achievable and will hopefully encourage others to give too.”