BREAKING

Hastings Winkle Club respond to All Saints Church South Porch Appeal

The historic Hastings Winkle Club founded in 1900 by Old Town Fishermen's families still survives today and as a result of its fundraising activities is able to donate to a number of local good causes on an annual basis.
By Richard StevensContributor
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Christian Burton, Reg Wood [Hastings Winkle Club] Rev.Phipps and Ken Bentall: Church Treasurer.Christian Burton, Reg Wood [Hastings Winkle Club] Rev.Phipps and Ken Bentall: Church Treasurer.
Christian Burton, Reg Wood [Hastings Winkle Club] Rev.Phipps and Ken Bentall: Church Treasurer.

Recently the club made a 'substantial donation' to the All Saints Church South Porch Appeal which is raising money for urgently needed renovation work.

The church is one of the Old Town's iconic 2* listed medieval churches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Winkle Club's donation has been welcomed by Rev Matthew Phipps [Priest in Charge of the Old Town Parish of St.Clement & All Saints].

Most Popular

He says: “It is more than just the value of donation because it makes the whole project more achievable and will hopefully encourage others to give too.”

“The Winkle Club is very pleased that our donation has been very much welcomed and appreciated. We all hope that the full renovation project will soon be achieved,” said Club President Richard Stevens.

Related topics:Old TownAll Saints