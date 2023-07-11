Hastings woman shortlisted for the UK’s Largest Diversity Awards

Victoria Oldman from Hastings has been shortlisted for the Positive Role Model Award for Gender at the National Diversity Awards 2023.

Hailed as the Golden Globes of the diversity world, The National Diversity Awards will be hosted by world renowned broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding CBE.

“I'm so looking forward to hosting these awards and giving everyone the chance to celebrate the substantial achievements of our fabulously diverse community across a whole range of industries, businesses and charities,” says Clare Balding CBE. “It's an important spotlight on those who make the world a better place for the full rainbow of society.”

An astonishing 90,000 people nominated this year alone and the results are finally in for the National Diversity Awards (NDA), with 120 nominees being recognised for their various achievements nationwide.

Victoria Oldman

Community organisations and role models from across the UK will head to the breathtaking Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on 15th September to witness the countries 2023 winners being crowned the best of British diversity.

Amongst those being honoured are charities, campaigners and activists, all of whom work tirelessly to combat injustice and discrimination in very different ways.

Victoria Oldman (she/her), co-director and organiser of the recently announced Trans Pride Hastings said; “I’m absolutely stunned to have been shortlisted for a National Diversity Award and absolutely honoured to stand amongst so many amazing people in this category.”

Direct Line Group, Auto Trader and The British Army have recently been announced as sponsors of the pioneering awards that have paid tribute to thousands of grass root groups and diversity champions since its inception. ITV News are also listed amongst a host of companies showcasing their support to recognising diverse talent, providing a platform to our unsung heroes.

Louise Bailey, I&D Accelerator at OVO Energy said: “We are proud to support the National Diversity Awards and recognise positive role models and organisations who are leading the way when it comes to inclusion. This allows us to celebrate all the wonderful people dedicated to building belonging and recognise their work so that we can thank them and learn from them.”

Designed to highlight the country's most inspirational and selfless people, the NDA's continue to gain endorsements from high profile figures such as Sir Lenny Henry CBE and Graham Norton. Activist Katie Piper, Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano and Paralympic Gold Medallist Danny Creates were on this year’s judging panel, dedicating their time to help choose the highly anticipated shortlist.

“Once again, I’m humbled by the sheer number of nominations we have received for individuals, groups and organisations showing outstanding commitment to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion.,” says Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies and founder of the National Diversity Awards.

