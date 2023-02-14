Hastings youngsters' 12 hour swimming challenge to help Ukrainian children in bomb shelters

Three boys from Hastings are currently in final preparations for an incredible 12 hour non-stop swimming challenge on February 16 that they hope will make a real difference to children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Jonathan Hibbs,9, James Fisher,11, and Elijah Bigg,11 - who all swim for Hastings Seagull Swim Club - will be hoping to swim between 25km and 35km during the challenge in the pool at Claremont Senior School in Bodiam.

The trio, who have already raised £2,000, are doing the challenge in aid of the charity Novi, who will be using the money to purchase play kits and equip them in bomb shelters in Ukraine to help children deal with the stress of life under bombardment.

James Fisher, one of the Hastings-based swimmers said: “We’ve all seen the videos and photos showing how much the Ukrainian people are suffering because of the war, and children are even more vulnerable. We wanted to do something to highlight what they are having to go through and to raise money that would help bring them some joy in the midst of a really challenging situation.”

The effects of trauma on children in war zones is often overlooked. And even when children are not witnessing terrible things directly, having to repeatedly go into a bomb shelter for protection increases stress levels and mental health problems.

The Novi Life Kits will help children in this situation relax, play, deal with trauma and stress and continue learning regardless of where they are.

Steve Gumaer, founder of Novi says, “We are so grateful to Jonathan, James and Elijah for using what they have - their ability to swim - to raise money and awareness of the terrible conditions that Ukrainian children have become accustomed to. These children deserve their childhood and we are determined that they do lose their sense of joy and fun, simply because of the circumstances that have been forced upon them and their families.”

Novi also provides training on trauma to psychologists, teachers and parents in Ukraine.