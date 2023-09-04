Haywards Heath Town Day - Saturday 9th September 2023: 12.00-9.00pmCome along to our free community Town Day and have some Jurassic fun as Tiny the Triceratops performs four packed shows and he may even bring some tiny friends with him!

The annual Haywards Heath Town Council Town day promises to be full of fun for the whole community with lots of free activities including crazy golf, circus skills, balloon modelling and face painting. Our community event is also a day of free entertainment with acts including Rock Choir, the Haywards Heath Concert Band, Spring Chickens Choir, M&M Theatre School, plus free performances by the Turning Point School of Dance, the Carey School of Irish Dance and a fantastic fire show.

There is even something for our doggie lovers, with the popular Mewes Vets Dog Show returning. Make sure you bring your pooch to the event, with categories including most handsome male, the loveliest lady, waggiest tail and the dog most like its owner, there could be an award in store for you and your furry friend!

Cllr Nick Chapman, Chair of Haywards Heath Town Council’s Environment & General Purposes Committee, comments: “We look forward to seeing you all at our free community Town Day, where there is something for all the family. In addition to our free activities and entertainment, there’s funfair rides, donkey rides, classic cars and the miniature railway, not to mention stalls, food and a licenced bar!

Additionally, as the day winds down, we have amazing entertainment until 9pm, so get your dancing shoes on as fabulous singers Cylvian Flynn and Holly Beaumont warm you up for our finale – the fantastic Abba Tribute band Re-Bjorn - and have the time of your life!”

Haywards Heath Town Council would like to thank all our sponsors - Sigma Homes, Batcheller Monkhouse, the Orchards Shopping Centre and CLS Behring. Our thanks also go to all our stall holders, entertainers and vendors who help make Haywards Heath Town day such a success.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “As a local housebuilder we are committed to not only building new homes in Haywards Heath but also to supporting the local community. The Haywards Heath Town Day is an important event in the community calendar, and a day everyone looks forward to, so we are extremely pleased to sponsor the event this year. We look forward to seeing the community come together to enjoy the array of exciting stalls and activities on offer.”

For more information, please contact Haywards Heath Town Council on 01444 455694 or email Events and Community Officer at [email protected]

