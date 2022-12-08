Have your say at upcoming NHS Sussex Health and Care Assembly

People in Sussex are invited to join the local NHS and partners at the NHS Sussex Health and Care Assembly, live streaming on Wednesday 14 December at 3pm.

The way health and care works across the country has changed, with new integrated way of working focussed upon giving local people what they need to live longer healthier lives.

Health and care organisations and other partners with an interest and influence on health and care are now working closer together and in a more joined up way as part of an Integrated Care System (ICS).Working in partnership allows greater opportunity to collectively focus commitment, effort and resource on making the biggest improvements to achieve better health for all in Sussex.The Sussex Health and Care Assembly will meet in public on 14 December to formally agree the strategic direction for our system and, to facilitate joint action across a broad alliance of organisation to improve the outcomes, equality of access and patient experience of health and care services for all communities across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting will be live-streamed, so members of the public can watch the discussion in real time. There is a very limited capacity for members of the public to be able to attend meetings in person with sufficient advance notice. Please contact [email protected] to discuss this possibility.

There is no need to register for the webcasts. Just visit our live-stream hub and select the relevant date to access the meeting when it begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions in relation to any agenda matters being discussed can be submitted to [email protected] The Assembly will answer questions made in advance (at least 72 hours) during the meeting; any questions received later may not be responded to during the meeting but will be answered outside the meeting.

A recording of the board meeting will be posted on the NHS Sussex website after the event www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/nhs-sussex/our-board

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “The health and care needs of our population are constantly evolving and the way we all live our lives continues to change. So, it is essential that our local health and care services adapt at the same pace to provide the care and support people need at a place and time that better suits their lives today and in the future.“Our aim is to achieve better health and care for all across Sussex. We want everyone to live longer, healthier, and fulfilling lives and have access to the best possible services and support when they need them.