Have your say in shaping the future of Chichester Harbour
Do you have an opinion on Chichester Harbour? Whether you live, work or visit there, Chichester Harbour Conservancy would like to hear your views. The 2024 Chichester Harbour survey is now live and whether you’re a walker, sailor, nature-lover, cyclist, angler or simply someone who enjoys the beauty of the harbour area, your voice matters.
The 2024 Chichester Harbour Survey isn't just about collecting data; it's about harnessing the collective wisdom and passion of the community to shape the future management of this important landscape. By taking part, you'll have the opportunity to share your thoughts, insights, and aspirations for Chichester Harbour National Landscape, ensuring that your perspective informs decisions that will impact its conservation and enjoyment for years to come.
The results will contribute directly to shaping the future of the harbour. Share your views on the issues that are important to you from water quality to development pressures and nature decline. Your insights will help identify priorities, challenges, and opportunities for conservation, recreation, and sustainable management of this unique coastal landscape.
Get Involved
Participating in the survey is easy. Simply visit the Chichester Harbour Conservancy's website: https://www.conservancy.co.uk/survey2024