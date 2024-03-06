Havelock's Easter Egg collection for the Conquest Hospital children's ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myself Jordan-Leigh Ferguson, have been at the Havelock pub in Hastings for nearly three years, making this year our 3rd year doing this collection.

Every year the Hastings community surprises me with their amazing generosity and raise more and more Easter Eggs every year. This year we went for a extremely high target of 500 Easter eggs with only two months of collecting them due to a early Easter.

Our first month of our collection has been overwhelming with bags upon bags of Easter Eggs donated by everyone in the Hastings community.

Already we have over 400 Easter Eggs with us still collecting until 28th March.

Myself, Dan and all of the Havelock staff would like to thank everyone so much for their support in this collection this year.

Thank you to our amazing customers who help with all our charity projects/events and the Hastings community who wouldn't normally come in but do for an amazing cause.