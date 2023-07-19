Havens Food Cooperative celebrates achievements in food waste prevention and redistribution

Havens Food Cooperative is a project dedicated to tackling food waste and food insecurity locally. Through a community pantry and pop-up-pantries established though partnerships with local groups, the project rescues edible food that would otherwise go to waste and redistributes it, contributing to food security and reducing the negative environmental impact that this surplus food previously had.

The results of Havens Food Cooperative's latest rescued food estimations for 2023 have revealed remarkable progress in their mission. In 2022, Havens estimated to have saved an impressive average of £4,837.15 worth of food on a weekly basis. However, through their continued commitment, Havens Food Cooperative has achieved an even more impressive result in 2023, saving an average of £6,989.32 worth of food per week. This represents a remarkable 45% increase in monetary value saved over the course of just one year.

To put these numbers into perspective, the estimated quantity of food saved by the project in 2023 equates to an astonishing three tonnes per week, this is equivalent to the weight of two medium-sized cars, or approximately the weight of a killer whale. The project is also preventing the release of harmful greenhouse gas emissions and has estimated that over 500,000kg of CO2 emissions are saved annually as a result of edible food no longer reaching landfill.

Havens Food Cooperative's success can be attributed to its collaborative partnerships with supermarkets, and businesses, as well as the support and engagement of the community and their team of incredible volunteers. By rescuing perfectly edible food that would otherwise go to waste, Havens Food Cooperative ensures that it reaches those in need, contributing to food security in the area. The project aims to inspire other organisations, businesses, and individuals to join the fight against food waste and implement sustainable practices.

Food Collection and Redistribution