Havens Food Cooperative's Community Meal Project fights food waste and feeds the community
Hosted at the Hillcrest Centre in Newhaven and the Ascension Church Hall in Peacehaven, the community meals provided a warm and welcoming environment for all. Participants had the opportunity to connect with one another over hearty meals prepared and served by dedicated volunteers from Havens Food Cooperative. Funded by Lewes District Food Partnership and Peacehaven Town Council the project was a huge success.
Throughout the duration of the project, attendees were treated to a variety of tasty dishes, including lasagna, curried soup, chili, curry and more. Each meal utilised surplus ingredients to combat food waste, in line with Havens aims.
The community meal project also served as a platform for various support services to engage with visitors. Representatives from Lewes District Citizens Advice, OVESCO energy support, Tech Resort, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Care for the Carers were present at the sessions, addressing a range of community needs.
The project was an excellent way of preventing food waste by utilising surplus ingredients, whilst also creating a space where residents could come together, share a meal, and access valuable support services. It shows the power of community collaboration.
Havens Food Cooperative extends its gratitude to all volunteers, funders, and attendees who contributed to the success of the community meal project.
For more information about Havens Food Cooperative and its initiatives, and to find out about volunteer opportunities visit: www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/ or www.facebook.com/havensfoodcooperative/. Or to donate to the project and support future initiatives like this please follow the link https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/costofliving