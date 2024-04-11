Havens Food Cooperative's Community Meal Project fights food waste and feeds the community

Havens Food Cooperative, a food waste prevention initiative based in Newhaven, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its six-week community meal project. The project, which ran from February to March, brought together residents from Newhaven and Peacehaven to enjoy delicious meals made from surplus ingredients, all while fostering a sense of community and inclusivity.
By Francesca LowtonContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:43 BST

Hosted at the Hillcrest Centre in Newhaven and the Ascension Church Hall in Peacehaven, the community meals provided a warm and welcoming environment for all. Participants had the opportunity to connect with one another over hearty meals prepared and served by dedicated volunteers from Havens Food Cooperative. Funded by Lewes District Food Partnership and Peacehaven Town Council the project was a huge success.

Throughout the duration of the project, attendees were treated to a variety of tasty dishes, including lasagna, curried soup, chili, curry and more. Each meal utilised surplus ingredients to combat food waste, in line with Havens aims.

The community meal project also served as a platform for various support services to engage with visitors. Representatives from Lewes District Citizens Advice, OVESCO energy support, Tech Resort, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Care for the Carers were present at the sessions, addressing a range of community needs.

Lynda and Suzanne- two of the volunteers cooking the community mealsLynda and Suzanne- two of the volunteers cooking the community meals
The project was an excellent way of preventing food waste by utilising surplus ingredients, whilst also creating a space where residents could come together, share a meal, and access valuable support services. It shows the power of community collaboration.

Havens Food Cooperative extends its gratitude to all volunteers, funders, and attendees who contributed to the success of the community meal project.

For more information about Havens Food Cooperative and its initiatives, and to find out about volunteer opportunities visit: www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/ or www.facebook.com/havensfoodcooperative/. Or to donate to the project and support future initiatives like this please follow the link https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/costofliving

