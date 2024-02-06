BREAKING

Hawth Theatre celebrates triumphant panto season

The beloved Crawley theatre, operated by Parkwood Leisure, has proven that theatre is back and better than ever after attracting over 30,000 attendees throughout the pantomime season.
By Maisie MulqueenContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:31 GMT
In a triumph for theatre lovers, Hawth Theatre in Crawley has reported a record-breaking pantomime season. Its three-week production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ attracted over 30,000 theatre-goers and signals a resurgence of the theatre scene. Despite the challenges faced by theatres throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a staggering 93% decline in ticket sales, Hawth Theatre has demonstrated a positive future for pantomimes at local theatres.

The star-studded cast featured West End Superstar Carrie Hope Fletcher, CBeebies favourite Andy Day alongside Crawley’s legendary dame, Michael J Batchelor, who celebrated his tenth year on The Hawth stage.

Tony Doherty, Managing Director at Parkwood Theatres, said: "This achievement is a great sign that the times ahead are positive for the arts. This success highlights Parkwood Theatre’s commitment to providing high-quality experiences to enrich the lives of the local community.”

The Hawth TheatreThe Hawth Theatre
With the reviews of Sleeping Beauty rolling in, including a 5 star rating in The Crawley Observer, anticipation is already building for next season’s pantomime, Jack & The Beanstalk. Thousands have already secured their seats, indicating a strong demand and unwavering community support for the arts in Crawley.

To find out more about how you can get involved with Parkwood Theatres, head over to the website: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Since its formation in 1995, Parkwood Leisure has become famous for the development and operation of 75 leisure facilities across the country. The impressive portfolio also boasts a roster of visitor attraction centres, golf courses, heritage sites and theatres, all run on behalf of local authorities.