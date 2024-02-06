Hawth Theatre celebrates triumphant panto season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a triumph for theatre lovers, Hawth Theatre in Crawley has reported a record-breaking pantomime season. Its three-week production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ attracted over 30,000 theatre-goers and signals a resurgence of the theatre scene. Despite the challenges faced by theatres throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a staggering 93% decline in ticket sales, Hawth Theatre has demonstrated a positive future for pantomimes at local theatres.

The star-studded cast featured West End Superstar Carrie Hope Fletcher, CBeebies favourite Andy Day alongside Crawley’s legendary dame, Michael J Batchelor, who celebrated his tenth year on The Hawth stage.

Tony Doherty, Managing Director at Parkwood Theatres, said: "This achievement is a great sign that the times ahead are positive for the arts. This success highlights Parkwood Theatre’s commitment to providing high-quality experiences to enrich the lives of the local community.”

With the reviews of Sleeping Beauty rolling in, including a 5 star rating in The Crawley Observer, anticipation is already building for next season’s pantomime, Jack & The Beanstalk. Thousands have already secured their seats, indicating a strong demand and unwavering community support for the arts in Crawley.

To find out more about how you can get involved with Parkwood Theatres, head over to the website: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk