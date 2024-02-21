Haywards Heath Arts Festival invites community input for charity selection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year the Haywards Heath Arts Festival is gearing up for another exciting year of creativity, culture, and community engagement. As they prepare for the upcoming festival taking place from the 21st to 30th of June they are reaching out to the community to gather ideas and suggestions for the charities to support during this year’s event.

Marion Wilcock, Festival Chair explains, “The heart of our festival lies in its ability to bring people together through art, music, exhibitions and other experiences. We believe that the community should have a say in shaping the festival’s impact beyond the artistic realm. By reaching out to the community we hope to select charities that resonate with their passions and priorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow committee member Penny Blake added, “We invite the community to share their thoughts and recommendations for charities that they believe deserve our support.”

To contact festival organisers send an email to [email protected]. With a few lines as to why you think a particular cause deserves their attention.

Committee member Colin Kenward added, “Over the last couple of years through the generosity of the community attending our various events we have been able to donate many thousands of pounds to worthy causes. However, we cannot do what we do without the additional support that the community gives us by way of sponsorship and volunteering at our various events, exhibitions etc. If anyone wishes to discuss how they can help and assist in these capacities then please drop us an email.”