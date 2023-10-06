Haywards Heath cafe gave away free coffee and cake to help combat loneliness in the elderly

The Bay Tree cafe in Haywards Heath was giving away free coffee and cake this week.

Attendees at the coffee morning

The popular cafe, situated in the Orchards Shopping Centre, was giving away its amazing cakes and drinks as part of a Silver Sunday event put on by Mid Sussex Older People's Council, which strives to reduce loneliness in the over 60's.

Over 50 attendees were treated to refreshments and a singing session by local singer Clare Jarvis, who sang 60's and 70's tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was funded by the Orchards Shopping Centre, who let the charity use their central marquee.

Enjoying the singing

Barbara Baldwin, chairman of MSOPC said: “We are delighted to have our event here again this year and are extremely grateful for the generosity of Nicola Bird at the Orchards and The Bay Tree Cafe who worked so hard on such a busy morning.”