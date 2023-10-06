Haywards Heath cafe gave away free coffee and cake to help combat loneliness in the elderly
The popular cafe, situated in the Orchards Shopping Centre, was giving away its amazing cakes and drinks as part of a Silver Sunday event put on by Mid Sussex Older People's Council, which strives to reduce loneliness in the over 60's.
Over 50 attendees were treated to refreshments and a singing session by local singer Clare Jarvis, who sang 60's and 70's tunes.
The event was funded by the Orchards Shopping Centre, who let the charity use their central marquee.
Barbara Baldwin, chairman of MSOPC said: “We are delighted to have our event here again this year and are extremely grateful for the generosity of Nicola Bird at the Orchards and The Bay Tree Cafe who worked so hard on such a busy morning.”
MSOPC will be putting on more events for over 60's this year, phone 01444 242760 or visit the website www.msopc.org.uk for details.