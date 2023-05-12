Haywards Heath care provider Caremark sponsors Canine Partners’ puppy, Fudge

Caremark, the leading home care provider whose head office is in Sussex, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Fudge - a Labrador X Golden Retriever puppy - through Canine Partners, a registered charity that trains assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities.

Fudge the puppy

As an ongoing sponsor of Canine Partners, Caremark is thrilled to support Fudge – a name voted for by Caremark’s network of franchise owners - on his journey to becoming a life-changing assistance dog.

The sponsorship is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the home care sector, where the values of the charity and the sponsor align perfectly - helping people to remain at home with independence and a greater quality of life.

David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark, expressed his excitement about sponsoring Fudge, saying: "We are delighted to be part of such a wonderful initiative. At Caremark, we strive to improve the lives of thousands of individuals through our home care services. As part of our commitment to supporting those in need, we are proud to sponsor Fudge the puppy and provide ongoing financial support to Canine Partners. By doing so, we are empowering individuals to lead more fulfilling, confident, and happy lives."

Fudge was born on 21st December 2022 and is currently undergoing 18 months of puppy training and advanced training in Bedfordshire until he is partnered with a person with physical disabilities. Life-transforming dogs like Fudge provide practical, physiological, psychological, and social benefits, including increased independence and confidence, improved motivation and self-esteem, companionship, and a sense of security.

Just as Caremark carefully selects the right care assistants for its customers’ care needs, Canine Partners carefully matches each assistance dog to the person's needs and lifestyle, no matter how challenging. The dogs are trained to help with everyday tasks, such as opening and shutting doors, unloading the washing machine, picking up dropped items, pressing buttons, and getting help in an emergency.

David Watson - Corporate Relationship Manager at Canine Partners, concluded: