Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor acclaims Rok School's launch of the Hereward Kaye Scholarship

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Paterson, said: “It was delight to hear some of Rok Skool’s students, including two boys as young as 8 and 11, perform a fantastic solo each followed by a cover of Imagine Dragons – Believer, one of my personal favourites.

“All proceeds from ticket sales, auction pledges and raffle tickets went towards the Hereward Kaye Scholarship fund which will provide bespoke music-based experiences and programmes to the beneficiaries of local and UK charities such as Kangaroos and Adoption UK.

"I was in awe of the overwhelming generosity in the room, and I understand that the event exceeded its fundraising goals, reaching an astonishing £20,000, which will be used to provide immersive experiences to charities and tuition for students that couldn't otherwise afford it.

Tom Robinson

“The most important thing to me about Rok Skool is that they provide opportunities for people of all ages to take a step into the arts. The team are incredibly supportive, empowering students to be confident performers and building skills for life.

"With all the great work they're doing in this space I'm looking forward to the next great generational talent to come from Haywards Heath!

“The evening was topped off by Tom Robinson performing songs and stories from across his career, of course including hits such as 2-4-6-8 Motorway, Glad to be Gay and War Baby! What an amazing evening of community music and fundraising I was so glad to support.”

Launch of the Hereward Kaye Scholarship Fund

The Hereward Kaye Scholarship Fund has been established to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to take part in the Rok Skool community as was the express wish of Rok Skool's inspirational late founder Hereward Kaye.

Established in April 2024 the fund provides scholarships for children and young people who would not otherwise have the resources to afford Rok Skool tuition.

The fund also supports local and national children’s and young people’s charities by providing unique Rok Skool experiences for their beneficiaries and staff.

The fund is administered by a dedicated community interest company – Community Music Rok Skool CIC. If you would like to support the fund then please contact [email protected]

The Hereward Kaye Scholarship Charity

For more information on Rok Skool and the Hereward Kaye Scholarship, please visit rokskool.co.uk/

