Haywards Heath Foodbank supported this Winter with £250 donation

Since April this year, Haywards Heath Foodbank has provided more than 2,000 food parcels, with this figure expected to climb even further over the coming months. To help protect winter reserves, Barratt David Wilson Homes, who is building its Wychwood Park development nearby in Haywards Heath, has donated £250 to the foodbank, aiming to boost food levels when supplies run low over Christmas.

Haywards Heath Foodbank has operated a system of referrals in order to deliver food parcels, which takes place twice weekly. The housebuilder’s donation will help to cover the costs of purchasing household essentials from the foodbank’s wish list, including tinned tomatoes, rice and ‘free from products’.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Foodbanks are already seeing unprecedented levels of usage, with over 320,000 people in the UK turning to local services for the first time. This winter we wanted to help those directly affected in our local community and spread a little bit of hope in time for Christmas. Our donation will alleviate some pressure on Haywards Heath Foodbank, helping to boost supply levels and prepare for the next few months of demand.”

Heather Cooper – Foodbank Manager, spokesperson for Haywards Heath Foodbank, added: “The past few months have been incredibly challenging for those who already use our services, but we are also seeing new referrals every week. This donation will make a genuine difference to many residents under our umbrella of support, enabling us to fill the gaps in our supply levels. We would like to extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for its donation and encourage anyone who can give any spare food or warm items this winter to reach out to us to offer support.”

Volunteers at Haywards Heath Foodbank

