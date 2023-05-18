Haywards Heath Mayor takes part in Farney Close School's Coronation fete

The Mayor and consort had such a lovely time meeting children, families, teacher and specialist staff during a visit to Farney School for their special coronation fete.

Mayor with students and families at the coronation fete

Town Mayor, Howard Mundin, said: “What an amazing school we are lucky to have in Mid Sussex, taking children who may have struggled at other schools and nurturing them with specialist care and support, helping them navigate difficult experiences and conditions and equipping them with valuable skills for life.

"I had such a lovely tour of the school, meeting teachers, support workers, parents and students and witnessing the happiness and pride they all share in the school. They have fantastic facilities for children to help learn independence and resilience, as well as gaining the education needed to go on to other things in their lives.

“The teachers I met were all quite remarkable, so focussed on improving the lives of the children in their care and the parents I met were so happy to tell me how the school had helped their children’s happiness and confidence.

“Thank you to all the Governors, teachers, parents and students for a wonderful fete and tour of the school, this was a truly uplifting experience.”

The Farney Close School is an independent residential and day special school for boys and girls aged 9-18 years. Its charity status means it is able to provide young people with an experience that helps and supports them with their academic and social learning.

With its range of experts the school accepts students with social and communication difficulties, those with an Autistic Spectrum condition(ASC), Moderate Learning needs, Dyslexia or speech and language needs.

