Haywards Heath residents come together at Community Carols event

On Friday December 16, Haywards Heath Town Council held its inaugural Community Carols event, at the Town Hall.

Ruwach Church Choir performing at Community Carols event

Community Carols was attended by Councillors and members local community groups and organisations from Haywards Heath.

Not only was the event to celebrate the Winter Assistance Campaigns, it was also an opportunity for the Town Council to give something back to members of local organisations who work tirelessly to support individuals and projects within the town.

Cllr Sandy Ellis said: “Haywards Heath Town Council provided a wonderful Community carol event, hot mulled wine and hospitality was enjoyed by everyone as we enjoyed popular Christmas songs, carols and hymns provided by the Poppa Roy singers and the Ariel theatre group.