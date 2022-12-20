Haywards Heath residents come together at Community Carols event

Community Carols was attended by Councillors and members local community groups and organisations from Haywards Heath.
Not only was the event to celebrate the Winter Assistance Campaigns, it was also an opportunity for the Town Council to give something back to members of local organisations who work tirelessly to support individuals and projects within the town.
Cllr Sandy Ellis said: “Haywards Heath Town Council provided a wonderful Community carol event, hot mulled wine and hospitality was enjoyed by everyone as we enjoyed popular Christmas songs, carols and hymns provided by the Poppa Roy singers and the Ariel theatre group.
"The evening came to a close with Ruwach Christian church singing Christmas hymns.”The event was broadcast live by Mid Sussex radio so anyone unable to attend in person could come together to enjoy the spirit of Christmas.’Town Mayor, Cllr Howard Mundin said: “It was fantastic to see so many members of the local community celebrating their hard work throughout the year, alongside the campaigns being run by Haywards Heath Town Council. I hope there will be many more Community Carol events in the future.”