Haywards Heath residents invited to collect free nest boxes from Wychwood Park development

Recent reports reveal that nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline, with the UK continuing to witness sustained threats to its native bird populations. To protect local bird populations in Haywards Heath, Barratt David Wilson Homes is giving away 30 free build-your-own nestbox kits to the local community, which are available to collect from its Wychwood Park development.

National Nestbox Week at Wychwood Park

The kits will be released ahead of National Nestbox Week (14th-21st February), where a selection of self-construction kits will be available for local families to collect from the Sales and Marketing Suite onsite. The kits are made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood, and the outside of the box can be decorated using markers or paint. Once built, residents are invited to install the nestbox outside in their garden, providing shelter for birdlife including blue tits, house sparrows, and wagtails.

Kimberley Benson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We are once again donating build-your-own nestbox kits to local families in the South East, an initiative that has seen several hundred nestboxes installed over the last three years, providing a vast area of protected spaces for birds to take cover and nest this spring. We hope this donation can empower our residents to welcome wildlife into their outside spaces this year.

"These nestboxes will contribute to our wider network of sustainable measures at Wychwood Park, where we will be introducing swift nesting bricks, hedgehog highways and planted wildflowers.”

This initiative forms part of the housebuilder’s pledge to provide 120 nestboxes to communities nearby to its developments in Eastbourne, Angmering and Wokingham during National Nestbox Week.

Local families can reserve their nestbox and time slot to collect the kits by emailing [email protected] Wychwood Park is located on Virginia Drive, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4XY.