Haywards Heath residents share stories with launch of 'little library' at Wychwood Park

Recent research has revealed an ‘unprecedented’ rise in communities using their local library, but many services face budget cuts leading to a detrimental impact on local access to free reading material.

Little Library at Wychwood Park

To support people’s love of reading in Haywards Heath, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has installed a ‘little library’ at its Wychwood Park development on Virginia Drive in time for this year’s World Book Day (March 2).

The little library is a community exchange service designed for readers to borrow or leave a book when passing by. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has installed a number of books in the library to begin the collection, and is encouraging local residents to contribute spare books to increase the breadth of reading material available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, no matter their age or where they live.