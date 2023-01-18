Haywards Heath road open again after reports of car crash into power cable

A road in Haywards Heath was closed for most of Tuesday, January 17, after a car crash in the morning.

Mid Sussex Police tweeted at 10.20am that Rocky Lane was closed and asked drivers to avoid the route.

They added at 11.18am that the road was closed due to black ice and said a car had gone into a power cable, which was unstable.

AA Traffic News said the road was closed for emergency power cable repairs due to an ‘earlier rolled over vehicle’. The AA said the road was affected both ways between A272 and Clearwaters Lane, between Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill. Metrobus said its MB270 service would divert via B2112 and Janes Lanes in both directions.

The AA map now shows that the road is open.

