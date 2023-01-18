Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Haywards Heath road open again after reports of car crash into power cable

A road in Haywards Heath was closed for most of Tuesday, January 17, after a car crash in the morning.

By Lawrence Smith
25 minutes ago

Mid Sussex Police tweeted at 10.20am that Rocky Lane was closed and asked drivers to avoid the route.

They added at 11.18am that the road was closed due to black ice and said a car had gone into a power cable, which was unstable.

Hide Ad

AA Traffic News said the road was closed for emergency power cable repairs due to an ‘earlier rolled over vehicle’. The AA said the road was affected both ways between A272 and Clearwaters Lane, between Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill. Metrobus said its MB270 service would divert via B2112 and Janes Lanes in both directions.

Most Popular
Mid Sussex Police tweeted at 10.20am that Rocky Lane in Haywards Heath is closed
Hide Ad

The AA map now shows that the road is open.

Read More
Holocaust Memorial Day 2023: ceremonies in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill
Hide Ad

For more breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Mid Sussex PoliceHaywards HeathSussexBurgess Hill