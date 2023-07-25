NationalWorldTV
Haywards Heath Rotary Rocks is on Saturday July 29

Rock music, Elton John’s greatest hits and high-kicking show dancers are just some of the highlights at the eclectic Haywards Heath’s Rotary Rocks event this weekend.
By Michael RowneyContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST

An exciting line-up of local talent has been announced for the event at the Orchards shopping centre, which promises something special for Saturday shoppers.

Designed to bring musical talents in the area together for local good causes, the Rotary Rocks event will also feature magicians, Spanish dancing and much more.

Mike Oliver, who runs a Haywards Heath-based IFA business, is managing the event while also taking to the stage with his Smokin Joe band. As the principal of Mike Oliver Associates, he has continually played a significant part in raising money for charities through local events. Mike is a Rotary Member of The RCCLHH (Rotary Club of Cuckfield Lindfield and Haywards Heath) who will collectively be running the event in collaboration with the manager of the Orchards shopping centre.

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

He said: “Rotary Rocks offers a fun-packed programme of local talent. It’s going to cater for all tastes and be a rip-roaring Saturday celebration that will raise funds for local charities. During the cost-of-living crisis, it’s local charities that really need our help the most.”

Entertainment will kick off at 10am on Saturday 29 July with a speech from the Mayor and will continue throughout the day.

