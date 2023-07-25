Haywards Heath Rotary Rocks is on Saturday July 29

Rock music, Elton John’s greatest hits and high-kicking show dancers are just some of the highlights at the eclectic Haywards Heath’s Rotary Rocks event this weekend.

An exciting line-up of local talent has been announced for the event at the Orchards shopping centre, which promises something special for Saturday shoppers.

Designed to bring musical talents in the area together for local good causes, the Rotary Rocks event will also feature magicians, Spanish dancing and much more.

Mike Oliver, who runs a Haywards Heath-based IFA business, is managing the event while also taking to the stage with his Smokin Joe band. As the principal of Mike Oliver Associates, he has continually played a significant part in raising money for charities through local events. Mike is a Rotary Member of The RCCLHH (Rotary Club of Cuckfield Lindfield and Haywards Heath) who will collectively be running the event in collaboration with the manager of the Orchards shopping centre.

He said: “Rotary Rocks offers a fun-packed programme of local talent. It’s going to cater for all tastes and be a rip-roaring Saturday celebration that will raise funds for local charities. During the cost-of-living crisis, it’s local charities that really need our help the most.”