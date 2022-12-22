Haywards Heath scouts sing carols for care home residents

Residents and staff at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home in Haywards Heath recently got in the festive mood, as a local scout group visited the home and performed a joyous selection of Christmas carols.

Scouts perform carols for care home residents at Goldbridge, Haywards Heath

The carolling, which thrilled residents and staff alike, was organised by Patricia Driver, The Goldbridge’s Activities Co-ordinator and Marie-Louise Courtney, a Care Assistant at the care home.

Mum Marie-Louise Courtney said: “My children are involved with the 10th Haywards Heath scout group and, knowing how much they love to perform, I thought it might be mood-boosting for the residents if they came and carolled at The Goldbridge. It was much fun to organise and even more fun to watch!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scout group spread Christmas cheer with a range of festive classics including Jingle Bells, A Partridge in a Pear Tree and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Joyce Porter, a resident at The Goldbridge, greatly enjoyed their carolling. Joyce, aged 89, said: “They certainly put their all into the singing and their enthusiasm was contagious – I think they might have enjoyed it as much as we did!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the performance, fellow resident Lois Fenn greatly enjoyed watching the scouts take part in a lively snowball fight in the grounds of The Goldbridge. Lois, aged 92, commented: “I loved the carol singing as it brought back many lovely memories of previous festive celebrations. I also loved watching the scouts having a snowball fight as it took me back to my childhood.”

Patricia Driver, Activities Coordinator at The Goldbridge, said: “The carolling brought a whole lot of Christmas joy to all of us here The Goldbridge! Looking ahead to 2023, we are keen to continue to work with the Scout leaders on more positive intergenerational activities as we know how much of a positive impact they have on our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad