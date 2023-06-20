At a memorable Gala Awards Ceremony, the winners of the BestUKVets Awards 2023 were announced recently, with The Mewes Vets being named Top 25 Best UK Vets.

In front of an audience of over 150 veterinary professionals in London, The Mewes Vets scooped the accolade, having gathered outstanding feedback from pet owner clients.

The BestUKVets Awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most 4 or 5 star online reviews in each category. In order to select the winners, Awards organisers analyse over 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year. Every vet practice in the UK is eligible and already registered via their listing on any-uk-vet.co.uk and VetHelpDirect.com and around half get involved.

The Awards reflect dedication to customer service and outstanding care, with The Mewes Vets receiving their fourth award in the last five years. Comments left by happy clients include:

Dr Julia Mewes MRCVS, director of The Mewes Vets, with the Best Uk Vets Top 25 certificate

“Ali was very caring and thorough and kind. We think the standards of care are very high at the Mewes,” from Nicholas.

“I’ve been with The Mewes for many years and I recommend them to everyone. The whole team are wonderful. Knowledgeable, kind, clearly animal lovers and also humorous. My pets and I always come away happy. The end of life care they offered for my late dog Larry was second to none. I can’t recommend them highly enough,” from Fen D

“I have used Mewes vets for years because they are such a caring practice. They have been by my side throughout getting my boys and saying goodbye, the whole team is so compassionate and caring. Took my new puppy Hector today, as always it was a pleasure. Would recommend the Mewes Team to anybody wanting a caring vets for their companions .” from Alan.

The practice is thrilled with the result and Dr Julia Mewes commented: “We feel very privileged to have been awarded our fourth award over just five years. It demonstrates our team’s passion for delivering the kind of service that we would like our own pets to receive.”

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established 11 years ago to reward vet practices that delight their pet owning clients. We are so pleased that The Mewes Vets has been recognised again, and local pet owners should be reassured that their pets are in very safe hands!”