Tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a crash on the A29 in Pulborough last week.

The devastated family of 20-year-old Finlay Pitt say he was ‘loved by everyone.’

Police say that emergency services were called to the crash scene on the A29 Stane Street between Pulborough and Adversane at about 9.30pm on Thursday February 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlay, from Broadford Bridge, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Finlay Pitt, 20, from Broadford Bridge, died in a crash on the A29 in Pulborough

In a statement, his family said: “We are heartbroken as a family. Finlay was loved by everyone, he was a son to David and Morag, brother to Lewis and Esther, and boyfriend and soulmate to Zoe.

“We would like to thank the police for being so caring, and we would like to thank our family and friends, including everyone at Pulborough Rugby Football Club for all their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the collision during which a blue Hyundai left the road.

A police spokesperson said: “Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to come forward.