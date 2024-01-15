Health Centre helping and hearing in Hampden Park
Staff from the local GP federation, worked with the hearing charity by being audio audited, implementing staff training and installing hearing assistive equipment to the required standards, making the health centre more accessible to people with hearing disabilities.
Kirstie Ingram, Director of Quality, Compliance and Engagement, said: “South Downs Health and Care Ltd are committed to providing high quality, accessible, sustainable, person-centred care to our population.
"Working with East Sussex Hearing will enable us to provide an even better service to our patients with hearing loss.”
East Sussex Hearing’s CEO David Rowan added: “We are delighted by the enthusiasm and commitment shown by Kirstie and the team to address the challenges that face those with a hearing disability face accessing health services.
"Our scheme is designed for any establishments to participate in and become accredited”.
He added. “With over one in five people in the county suffering some form of hearing loss our Hearing Friendly Standard award scheme aims to help both private, public and third sector organisation become more welcoming places.
"Helping the county’s residents easily identity good hearing practice”.