Hailsham and Polegate’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was how ‘patients felt that their overall experience was’ and ‘experience of making an appointment’. These are how the Hailsham and Polegate area surgeries fared, according to the NHS website. All photos of surgeries courtesy Google Street Maps.
Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre, Hailsham Road, BN27 4JX. 94.20% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 91.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Bridgeside Surgery, Western Road, Hailsham, BN27 3DG. 93.10% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 81.70% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Windmill Hill surgery, Victoria Road, Hailsham, BN27 4SZ. 95.20% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good. 81.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.