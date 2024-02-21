Healthcare Management Trust unveils Norden House in Littlehampton: a new era in specialist dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norden House is designed to meet the unique needs of individuals with dementia, offering a supportive, secure, and stimulating environment. The care home is built on the foundation of a groundbreaking approach to dementia care, emphasising personalised attention and a deep understanding of each resident’s life story and preferences.

“Our vision for Norden House was clear from the beginning; to create a specialist dementia care home that feels like a true home and filled with love, understanding, and state-of-the-art care,” stated Care Home Manager Annie Lewis.

“We are introducing a new model of care that is resident-led and centred around the individual needs of our residents, ensuring they live with dignity, comfort and joy.”

At the heart of Norden House is the commitment to an integrated living approach. This approach fosters an environment where residents can enjoy a sense of normality and belonging, with spaces designed to encourage social interaction, engagement, and participation in various activities tailored to their interests and abilities.

Norden House boasts modern care facilities that are second to none, including advanced safety and monitoring features, therapeutic spaces, and comfortable, personalised living areas. The home’s layout and amenities are carefully planned to promote independence and community interaction while ensuring the highest levels of care.

In addition to specialised dementia care, Norden House offers a comprehensive range of services including residential and nursing care, allowing for a seamless transition, should a resident’s needs change over time. The team of highly skilled nurses and caregivers are trained in the latest dementia care techniques, ensuring that each resident receives compassionate, expert care.

The local community are welcome to visit Norden House to explore the facilities and learn more about the care approach that sets this care home apart.