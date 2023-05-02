Hear about current plans and priorities for the NHS in Sussex at public board meeting

People are being invited to join the local NHS and partners at the seventh meeting in public of the NHS Sussex Board, 10am on Wednesday 3 May.

NHS Sussex

People are being invited to join the local NHS and partners at the seventh meeting in public of the NHS Sussex Board, 10am on Wednesday 3 May.

The meeting’s agenda and the papers are now available online at www.sussex.ics.nhs.uk/nhs-sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People will also be able to hear about the performance of local health services, and how the organisation – and health and care system in Sussex - has been working over the last two months.

The meeting will be live streamed so anybody can watch the discussion in real-time. There is no need to register for the webcasts. Just visit the NHS Sussex live-stream hub and select the relevant date to access the meeting when it begins.Questions about any of the agenda items being discussed can be submitted to [email protected]

There will also be the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting – details of this will be available on the NHS Sussex website. Questions made in advance (at least 48 hours) will be answered by the Board during the meeting; any questions received later than this may not be responded to during the meeting but will be answered outside the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recording of the board meeting will be posted on the NHS Sussex website after the event at sussex.ics.nhs.uk/nhs-sussex/

NHS Sussex is responsible for agreeing the strategic priorities and resource allocation for all NHS organisations in Sussex. This involves focusing on the needs of people and communities and leading the improvement of high-quality health and care services to meet those needs.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said:“Our ambition is to provide integrated and joined-up services, so people receive the best possible experience and are supported to maintain their health throughout their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad