Heart-pumping charity ride atop Brighton i360 raises £2,500 to empower girls into sports

Olympic athlete Mica Moore, Sweaty Betty founder Tamara Hill Norton, and This Morning’s Dr Zoe participated in an immersive group-ride experience on the Brighton i360 this week, along with seven members of public. Together they raised over £2,500 for the Sweaty Betty Foundation which encourages girls into sports

POWER fitness on board Brighton i360

Participants were treated to an extraordinary blend of physical activity and empowering conversations led by Elaine Hart, the founder of POWER Fitness Events. With her soothing voice accompanying a high-energy playlist, Elaine offered gentle guidance and motivation to the riders. During the experience participants also received a banana and a pen and were encouraged to write a word that either expressed their emotions or served as a personal motivator, adding an unexpected element to the unforgettable experience.

Speaking after the event, Elaine says: “The energy, joy and love amongst the bunch who were part of the ride was as incredible as the view ,450ft above the iconic Brighton beach! The event was a beautiful example of the brave, inclusive, empowering, and the playful space I created POWER to be - and in the most extraordinary of locations! I'd like to thank everyone who made it an indescribably special experience and a brilliant fundraiser.”

The Sweaty Betty Foundation, known for its commitment to empowering girls through sports, will use the funds raised to further their efforts in encouraging young women to embrace an active lifestyle. This charitable ride not only showcased the importance of physical activity but also highlighted the power of collaboration and community support in making a difference.

The founder of both Sweaty Betty and the Sweaty Betty Foundation, Tamara Hill Norton, says: “The event was held at an amazing location and was filled with immense excitement. The atmosphere was vibrant, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves, all in support of a worthy cause. The funds raised during the event will directly benefit girls, serving as inspiration for the upcoming generation to discover activities that bring them joy.”

The Sweaty Betty Foundation was launched in March 2021 with the support of its partner and founder Sweaty Betty, the activewear brand for women. The Foundation’s mission is to empower women and girls from every background to get active by supporting girls aged 10–18 to try new activities at school, at home and in their communities, so that they can discover the ways they love to get active.

Although just two years old, the foundation has already made huge strides in its mission to empower girls into sports. Examples include the foundation partnering with the Youth Sport Trust to create fun co-curricular programmes, in which girls can try new activities like dance, boxing, fitness and yoga. Another collaboration has been with Greenhouse Sports to create the role of a Female Participation Officer to work with teenage girls in focus group sessions to design tactical plans to increase the number of girls taking part in sport exercises.

A partnership has also taken place with This Girl Can, in which a group of young girls were able to redesign a sports hijab alongside Sweaty Betty designers. For International Women’s Day in 2022 & 2023, Sweaty Betty stores across the UK ran a campaign in which for each bra purchased by a customer, Sweaty Betty donated a bra to the Sweaty Betty Foundation to then donate to teenage girls who need them the most, with a total of 8,000 bras donated. Bra workshops were also held in schools across London to educate students on breast health and sports bras to ensure the donation was met with impactful change.

Brighton i360 is a glass observation pod that glides up from ground level to 138m above Brighton beach. Visitors enjoy unfolding views across Brighton and Hove, the South Downs and the beautiful Sussex coast. Experiences for the public operate every 30 minutes. Tickets can be booked at: brightoni360.co.uk/

