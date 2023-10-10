BREAKING
Heart-warming donation for Chichester’s Dementia Support charity

Chichester-based charity, Dementia Support, were delighted to receive a donation of £5,464 from the Morrisons Foundation.
By Adrian HorsleyContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled a new boiler to be installed, ensuring that people affected by dementia will be able to stay warm and enjoy the assisted bathing services offered at the facility.

Sally Tabbner, Dementia Support CEO said: “This fantastic grant from the Morrisons Foundation towards a replacement boiler will enable us to continue delivering vital services for people with dementia as we approach the colder months

“Importantly it will help us to increase capacity in our assisted bathing room. This will help people with reduced mobility to enjoy the comfort of a bath, improving personal hygiene and wellbeing and taking a real pressure off of carers who often struggle to manage personal care at home

Sage House Dementia Support installed a boiler with a donation from Morrisons Foundation Sage House Dementia Support installed a boiler with a donation from Morrisons Foundation
Sage House Dementia Support installed a boiler with a donation from Morrisons Foundation

Dementia Support aims to transform the way that people living with dementia are cared for by providing seamless, personalised support with a full range of dementia services under one roof.

Their unique model brings NHS Dementia Assessment and other partners into the same building offering essential services ranging from advice, respite care, activities, support groups, assisted bathing and hairdressing.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to provide this donation to help the vital work of Dementia Support. The charity works tirelessly to care for people with dementia, offering invaluable assistance to patients to help them live independently, as well as providing support to their families from all across the region.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £40 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales. Charities are encouraged to visit morrisonsfoundation.com/ to find out more.

