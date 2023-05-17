Heathfield residents invited to 'Cooper's Community Connections' social group

Taking place every fortnight starting today, the social group offers free refreshments and lots of activities, including cards, scrabble, dominos, bingo, a sports reminiscing corner as well as knitting and crafts, acting as a safe environment to connect with others and make new friends.
Please see details of the event below, and in the attached poster.Date: Every fortnight on Wednesdays, first was on Wednesday May 17.Time: 1.30-3pmLocation: Cross In Hand Village Hall, Cross In Hand, Heathfield, TN21 0SN