Heathfield Show in farmers' sights as daylight hours grow longer

As daylight hours get longer, livestock owners and rural businesses have started to focus on the summer show season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First on the agenda is the Heathfield Show set to take place this year on May 24. Organisers say: "With over 20,000 visitors on the day we continue to be one of the best one-day agricultural shows in the UK. We host more than 200 trade stands each year ranging from agricultural dealerships, farm machinery, services and specialists, food, crafts, floristry, bespoke goods, clothing and gifts, equine and livestock products, the offer is always varied and interesting. Trade stand bookings are now open."

The Farmers Market allows local farmers and producers to display and sell their wares to visitors. The area enables award winning local producers an additional outlet for their produce. Also visitors can buy the best local food from local farmers and producers to eat a home. This area supports the local community, the rural economy and environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hadlow Down farmer and local councillor Michael Lunn will be exhibiting his Coopers Farm produce at this year's show. Coopers is a working farm selling produce directly from the farm which is run onorganic and sustainable principles so visitors are assured of quality produce. Michael says: "If you've not tried Sussex beef then you are missing out on a hidden secret of Sussex. Sussex cattle are an historic breed of the High Weald and were recorded by the Normans in1066 when they invaded England. It's as close as you will ever get to the best flavoured and tenderised beef in the UK including Aberdeen Angus!

Fine Sussex Cattle Coopers Farm

"The Sussex were a draught breed and it is from the result of hard work in the plough, the wagon and timber tugs that they attained their hardy constitution and a frame of such symmetrical proportions."

Henry Rigden, in his article on the breed in the journal of the Royal Agricultural Society for 1908 said: "Early in the 18th century the Wealds of Kent and Sussex were the centre of the great iron industry and the extensive forest of Anderida was denuded of its oaks to feed the large furnaces of Mayfield and other places in the district. The strong-boned Sussex steers were particularly well adapted for the haulage of this timber through soft, undrained tracks of the partially cleared forest."

Michael says Coopers Farm is proud to continue the tradition of running a pedigree Sussex herd and he encourages people to try Sussex beef as an alternative to supermarket purchases. "We support local farming to produce local food for local people - even more important nowl."

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195