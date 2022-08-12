Heatwave in Sussex: 'Eight engines' dealing with fire, which has spread, in Crawley

‘Eight engines’ are dealing with a spreading fire in Crawley, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has reported.

The incident at Lambourne Close, Furnance Green was reported at 5.54pm

Posting on Twitter, a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a fire in Lambourne Close, Furnance Green nr Crawley. 8 engines currently in attendance.

“Garage on fire which has spread to properties.

“Please avoid the area.”

The AA has reported that the road is blocked and traffic is heavy due to the building fire both ways at The Glade.

Congestion to traffic is building on Furnace Drive in both directions, the AA added.

