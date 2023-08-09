Heavy traffic seen in Eastbourne following collision involving a bus
The AA said it first received a report of the collision in Victoria Drive at around 7am this morning (Wednesday, August 9).
The collision has impacted Victoria Drive in both directions by Green Street, the AA added.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a route 1 bus was involved in a road traffic collision at around 8am this morning near the junction of Green Street and Victoria Drive. Our first thoughts are for those involved in the accident. We are working with Sussex Police to understand exactly what happened."
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.