Heli Hike in Sussex takes off! Walk to keep your local Air Ambulance flying

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is inviting people to lace up their shoes and walk to keep their local Air Ambulance flying, with registration open for its Heli Hike in Sussex sponsored walk taking place on Saturday 7th October at Cowdray Estate, Midhurst, West Sussex.

Walkers of all ages are encouraged to take part and enjoy the choice of a three or 7.5-mile route through beautiful Sussex countryside, with every step helping to raise funds for the life-saving work of KSS. Everyone is welcome, including dogs!

Participants will have access to a fun-filled family-friendly event village, with live music and refreshments, and will also have an opportunity to meet members of the charity’s crew to find out more about their life-saving work.

Last year was the busiest ever year for KSS, with the charity responding to over 3,200 incidents across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

KSS crew with walkers at last year's Heli Hike

It costs over £45K a day to run the charity’s life-saving service for the 4.8 million people who live in Kent, Surrey and Sussex. As 87% of the charity’s income is funded by its supporters, now more than ever, KSS needs the support of its communities.

Lauren Simmons, Head of Events at KSS, said:

“Following in the successful footsteps of last year’s event, we’re excited that registration for Heli Hike 2023 is open! It’s going to be a fantastic event, with so much fun in store for individuals, families, and groups of walkers, all striding out across the Sussex countryside to help keep us flying and saving lives.

Lauren added: “Thanks to our supporters, we were able to provide our life-saving care to over 500 people in Sussex who needed us last year. One day, it could be someone you know who needs us. By taking part in Heli Hike, you can help to ensure we can be there when the worst happens.”

Chris, whose husband Giles who was cared for by KSS, is urging people to sign up and take part in a Heli Hike said:

“My husband’s life was saved by KSS after he had an aortic dissection. This meant the inner layer of Giles’ main artery had torn, and he was in a life-threatening condition, in need of urgent, life-saving care. The doctor and paramedic team from KSS were absolutely amazing.

“I never thought my family would go through a medical emergency like this and need the life-saving service of KSS. But without them, Giles may not be with us now.”

Everyone who takes part in Heli Hike will receive a special KSS Heli Hike t-shirt along with a medal. Registrations before 28th July will benefit from an Early Bird discount.