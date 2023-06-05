Helicopter lands in Haywards Heath park: patient taken to hospital by air after ‘medical incident’

An air ambulance helicopter landed in Victoria Park in Haywards Heath at the weekend to help a patient involved in a ‘medical incident’.

The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said this morning (Monday, June 5) that one of their helicopters was dispatched to the town on Saturday, June 3.

The Mid Sussex Times had received reports that a helicopter had landed in the park for an emergency but was not able to confirm this on Saturday.

A KSS spokesperson has now told the Middy: “Our crew arrived on scene at 18:19 where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”

The KSS headquarters is at Rochester Airport and the aircraft are maintained at Redhill Aerodrome. The organisation can reach any part of Kent, Surrey or Sussex in under 30 minutes.