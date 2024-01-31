Help The Mount Camphilll raise funds for a new 14-seater minibus
Both students and cohousers take part in varied timetables here on campus and out in the local community. During the week attending swimming lessons, educational trips to various locations and ferrying to and from work experience placements all over East Sussex and Kent. Educational visits are part of the curriculum here and more frequent trips are made as part of our Life Skills for ingredients shopping. Trips to the coast, countryside parks and National Trust properties at weekends. Sailing lessons and horse-riding lessons for the cohousers during the week. An annual camping trip in the summer to the South Downs and a college biography retreat, when a minibus is a very necessary transport solution to take them, equipment and luggage.
The Mount strives to provide the fullest possible life for those who live and learn here. Core educational, housing and support costs are met through local authority funding. The personalised, enriched experience we hope to offer is possible through the funding received from voluntary donations and our fundraising activities.
The Mount is undertaking a fundraising appeal to raise the ambitious total of £65,000 to buy a new minibus inc VAT, delivery, excise duty, registration fee, number plates and VAT, and minibus training for staff.
To donate and find out more please visit our Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/minibusappealthemount.