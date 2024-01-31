Help The Mount Camphilll raise funds for a new 14-seater minibus

Both students and cohousers take part in varied timetables here on campus and out in the local community. During the week attending swimming lessons, educational trips to various locations and ferrying to and from work experience placements all over East Sussex and Kent. Educational visits are part of the curriculum here and more frequent trips are made as part of our Life Skills for ingredients shopping. Trips to the coast, countryside parks and National Trust properties at weekends. Sailing lessons and horse-riding lessons for the cohousers during the week. An annual camping trip in the summer to the South Downs and a college biography retreat, when a minibus is a very necessary transport solution to take them, equipment and luggage.