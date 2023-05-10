Helping people live well in Hastings – residents invited to get involved at Diabetes UK open meeting

Hastings residents are invited to an open meeting on May 13 aimed at bringing together people who live with diabetes and volunteers who may be able to support them.

Submitted article

The event has been organised by Diabetes UK in partnership with Hastings Voluntary Action. It will include a presentation on Diabetes UK services and upcoming plans as well as giving local residents the opportunity to have their say on support for people living with diabetes in the area.

The meeting will take place on Saturday, 13 May, at the Central Hall, 6 Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings TN34 1NG from 1 - 3pm. Refreshments will be available.It will give people an opportunity to discuss plans for developing further local support in Hastings, including the possibility of setting up a local support group. There will also be volunteering opportunities for people who would like to get more involved. There are many different ways to volunteer for Diabetes UK, including in the community running awareness stalls or speaking at local events. Training is given along with help and support from Diabetes UK staff.

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

If not managed well, type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable sight loss in people of working age in the UK and is a major cause of lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

People with type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. About 8 per cent of people with diabetes have type 1. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. It’s the most common type of diabetes in children and young adults, starting suddenly and getting worse quickly. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses - taken either by injections or via an insulin pump.Charlotte Burford, Engaging Communities and Volunteering Manager for South East Coast and London Region at Diabetes UK, said: “If you are living with diabetes or supporting someone who does then come along and hear about our plans.

“We work to work with residents to help people find a balance between living their lives and keeping in good health and we also want to harness the talents of local people who have a few hours to spare.”

Tony Lewis, aged 69, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 35 years ago, plans to attend the meeting and is looking forward to hearing his knowledge and hearing about services across the area.

The retired database administrator and former Baptist pastor who lives in St Leonards, said: “Since the day I was diagnosed I have been learning about diabetes and keeping up with the latest technologies. Things have changed a lot over the years and it’s good to talk.

“Things aren’t always easy when you live with diabetes but I am very grateful for all the support I have received and I’m looking forward to contributing to better care in this area.”