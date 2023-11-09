Henry Smith MP plants wooden cross in Garden of Remembrance in honour of Crawley's fallen

Ahead of Armistice Day, Henry Smith MP has planted a wooden cross to honour the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces from Crawley, in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament.

Henry said: “The Constituency Garden of Remembrance is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by members of our Armed Forces from Crawley and every part of the country.

“All Members of Parliament are able to plant a wooden stake in memory of those who served. It is right that this is located at the home of our parliamentary democracy.”

This is the third year of the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, inaugurated by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, in a ceremony on Monday, 6th November.

Henry Smith MP planting his wooden cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament