BREAKING

Henry Smith MP plants wooden cross in Garden of Remembrance in honour of Crawley's fallen

Ahead of Armistice Day, Henry Smith MP has planted a wooden cross to honour the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces from Crawley, in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament.
By Henry SmithContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:37 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Henry said: “The Constituency Garden of Remembrance is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by members of our Armed Forces from Crawley and every part of the country.

“All Members of Parliament are able to plant a wooden stake in memory of those who served. It is right that this is located at the home of our parliamentary democracy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is the third year of the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, inaugurated by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, in a ceremony on Monday, 6th November.

Most Popular
Henry Smith MP planting his wooden cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in ParliamentHenry Smith MP planting his wooden cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament
Henry Smith MP planting his wooden cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament

The Garden is located in New Palace Yard, outside Westminster Hall, and is held in conjunction with the Royal British Legion who organise the Poppy Appeal and continue to support serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

Related topics:Henry SmithGarden of RemembranceHenry Smith MPArmed ForcesParliament