Henry Smith MP plants wooden cross in Garden of Remembrance in honour of Crawley's fallen
Henry said: “The Constituency Garden of Remembrance is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by members of our Armed Forces from Crawley and every part of the country.
“All Members of Parliament are able to plant a wooden stake in memory of those who served. It is right that this is located at the home of our parliamentary democracy.”
This is the third year of the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, inaugurated by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, in a ceremony on Monday, 6th November.
The Garden is located in New Palace Yard, outside Westminster Hall, and is held in conjunction with the Royal British Legion who organise the Poppy Appeal and continue to support serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.