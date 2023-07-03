Henry Smith MP has welcomed investment from the Government resulting in the brand new refurbishment of tennis courts in Crawley, ensuring greater access to grassroots sports for local people.

Henry Smith MP welcomes delivery of refurbished facilities at tennis courts in Crawley

Facilities at Southgate Park, Maidenbower Park and West Green Park have been upgraded with refurbishment, gate and online booking improvements at each location.

Henry said: “I welcome this investment from the Government for tennis courts in Southgate, Maidenbower and West Green.

“Funding for grassroots sports is essential to get people active as part of the priority to cut NHS waiting lists.

“This work will help more and more people play tennis during Wimbledon and all year round – an ace delivery!”

1,000 public tennis courts have now been refurbished on the eve of the Wimbledon Championships, thanks to the ongoing roll-out of a £30 million investment in the grassroots sport.

The £30 million package, which has seen £21.6 million committed by the Government and £8.4 million by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), is the most significant investment in grassroots tennis for a generation.

In its lifetime, the package will deliver vital improvements to the condition of over 3,000 park tennis courts across Great Britain between 2022 and 2024, with the target of attracting 500,000 more players every year.

Every court being refurbished will also benefit from access to the LTA online booking system and digital access gates, to make getting onto court as easy and secure as possible for tennis players across the country.

The LTA recently announced a rise of 43 per cent in adults playing during 2022 to a total of 4.7 million, and a significant increase in children playing annually to 3.6 million. Notably there has also been significant growth in women’s participation, up 34 per cent, and participation among 16- to 34-year-olds up by 48 per cent.

This major investment is designed to support the Government’s commitment to levelling up sports provision across the nation. It also provides greater opportunities for everyone to follow health guidance on physical activity, which will be crucial in delivering the priority to cut NHS waiting lists as more people get active.

The Government is providing financial support for other grassroots sports, including over £300 million of funding which is being used to support the roll-out or refurbishment of multi-sport facilities across the UK between 2021 and 2025, and a £60 million investment into local swimming pools in England this year.

The Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport, Lucy Frazer, commented;

“We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation’s physical and mental health.

“We have now delivered 1,000 resurfaced tennis courts across the country so anyone inspired by Wimbledon next week should pick up a racket and give it a go.

